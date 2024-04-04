The Rolling Stones launch sweepstakes for an autographed Ronnie Wood guitar

Samir Hussein/WireImage

By Jill Lances
The Rolling Stones are giving music fans a chance to own an autographed guitar that’s actually been played by Ronnie Wood, and it's all for a good cause.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have teamed up with REK Trust for a new sweepstakes in which a lucky winner will get to take home a Duesenberg Starplayer TV Phonic electric guitar in Venetian White that has been played by Wood and signed by all the members of the band. 

Entries start at about $6, but the more you enter the more chances you have to win. Proceeds from the sweepstakes benefit REK Trust, a charitable organization dedicated to mentoring and educating emerging artists.
The sweepstakes is open now and will close April 16 at 7 a.m. ET to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the U.K. release of The Stones’ self-titled debut album.

More info can be found at rekognitionsound.com.

Fans of The Rolling Stones have a lot more to look forward to in April. The band is set to launch their Hackney Diamonds tour on April 28 in Houston, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

