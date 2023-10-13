The Rolling Stones announce new KidSuper 'Hackney Diamonds' collaboration

The Rolling Stones have teamed with the creative collection KidSuper for a new merch line coinciding with the release of their new album, Hackney Diamonds.

The limited-edition Rolling Stones x KidSuper collection, produced in partnership with merch company Bravado, includes a CD and cassette of Hackney Diamonds with the Rolling Stones' lips logo reimagined in two different ways. Other merch offerings include tees, hooded sweatshirts, hats and mugs.

"I've been a fan of The Rolling Stones since I was a kid, so when the opportunity came to support the release of their new studio album, I couldn't turn it down," says Colm Dillane, artist, designer and founder of KidSuper. "The iconic logo, which I designed using fingerprint artwork, represents the spirit of rock 'n' roll, and how many people have been touched by the band's music over their incredible 60-year history."

He adds, "I’m so proud with how the collection turned out and am excited for fans to get their hands on it!”

All items in the collection will be available exclusively at The Rolling Stones' RS No. 9 stores, including their flagship store in London, pop-up stores in New York and Los Angeles and a soon-to-be-opened location in Tokyo. They will also be available online starting October 20, the same day Hackney Diamonds is released.

