The Rolling Stones wrap their Hackney Diamonds tour in Missouri

The Rolling Stones wrapped their Hackney Diamonds tour in Ridgedale, Missouri, Sunday night, treating fans to another set filled with classic tunes.

"That's a wrap on the Stones Tour '24! A huge thank you to everyone that has come to see a show!" the band shared on Instagram. "And special thanks to all the outstanding musicians that join the Stones onstage, plus every crew member that works so hard to make this happen."

Frontman Mick Jagger shared his own message, writing, "Thanks so much to everyone that has come to see us on this tour, we had an absolute blast! See you soon!"

Ronnie Wood posted, "Thank you Ridgedale and thank you North America!!! I loved wrapping up the tour last night in Missouri - the whole of the Hackney Diamonds tour has been incredible - thank you to everyone who came to see us!! Cannot wait to see you all again!!"

According to setlist.fm, as they have been doing all tour, The Stones opened with "Start Me Up," with the rest of the set filled with fan favorites like "You Can't Always Get What You Want," "Paint It Black," "Sympathy for Devil," "Gimme Shelter" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." "Let It Bleed" was the fan-voted song for the night.

The set also included three songs from their latest album, Hackney Diamonds: "Angry," "Mess It Up" and "Sweet Sounds of Heaven." Keith Richards took lead on three tunes, "You Got the Silver," "Little T&A" and "Before They Make You Run."

The Rolling Stones kicked off their Hackney Diamonds tour April 28 in Houston, with the trek hitting the U.S. and Canada. So far they haven’t announced any additional shows in any other countries.

