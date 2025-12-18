The Rolling Stones wish Keith Richards a happy 82nd birthday

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performs during the final night of the Hackney Diamonds '24 Tour at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena on July 21, 2024 in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards turned 82 on Thursday, and his bandmates took to social media to send him their best wishes.

The band's official Instagram account shared a carousel of photos of Keith over the years, captioning it, "Today we celebrate @officialkeef on this special day! Happy Birthday, Keith - gold rings on you."

Frontman Mick Jagger shared a photo of them smiling onstage together, writing, "Happy birthday Keith, love Mick," while Ronnie Wood posted several pictures and paintings of Keith, with the caption, "A very happy 82nd birthday to @officialkeef!"

Even the late Charlie Watts' social media accounts marked Keith's birthday, posting video of Keith singing onstage with the caption, "Happy birthday @officialkeef! Keith said of Charlie, 'To me, Charlie Watts is the foundation of it all because that's what I work off of, and we've been doing it all our lives.'"

Keith, meanwhile, took to social media to shout out another important milestone in his life — his anniversary. The rocker and wife Patti Hansen got married on Keith's 40th birthday in 1983. He wrote on Instagram, "Happy Anniversary, Patricia! I love you more each day!"

