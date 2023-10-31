The Rolling Stones set new chart milestone with 'Hackney Diamonds'

The Rolling Stones have reached a new milestone on the Billboard chart.

With the band's latest album, Hackney Diamonds, debuting at #3 on the Billboard 200 this week, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are now the first act to have albums land in the top 10 in every decade from the 1960s to the 2020s.

Overall, The Stones have had 38 top 10 records, the most of any artist in the history of the list. They had their first top 10 in 1964 with 12 x 5; prior to Hackney Diamonds, their last was 2010's Blue & Lonesome.

Since the '60s, nine of The Stones' 38 top 10s have gone to #1, although none since the '80s. They include: 1965's Out of Our Heads, 1971's Sticky Fingers, 1972's Exile on Main St., 1973's Goats Head Soup, 1974's It's Only Rock 'n Roll, 1976's Black and Blue, 1978's Some Girls, 1980's Emotional Rescue and 1981's Tattoo You.

Barbra Streisand is the only other artist to come close to The Stones' feat. She has had a new top 10 in each decade from the 1960s to the 2010s.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.