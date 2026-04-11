The Rolling Stones seemingly release new song under the name The Cockroaches

Music fans show off their tickets as proof of authentication which contains the batch number after buying "The Cockroaches" limited-edition vinyl record from Sounds Of The Universe record store on April 11, 2026 in London, England. The new release is widely believed to be new music by The Rolling Stones. (Photo by Ben Montgomery/Getty Images)

It appears as though The Rolling Stones have released a new song, although not under the name The Rolling Stones.

Signs for a band named The Cockroaches recently began popping up in London with a QR code that took folks to a website run by Universal Music. The site included, among other things, a photo of a T-shirt that read "Who The F*** Are The Cockroaches?"

While the website remained a mystery, many fans pointed out that The Cockroaches was an alias the Stones would use in the '70s when they wanted to play secret shows, which started speculation that new music was on the way.

Well, on Saturday, The Cockroaches released a new song, "Rough and Twisted," which is only available as a white label vinyl in select record stores. The Cockroaches' Instagram Story soon began sharing video of people playing the vinyl, and it's clear that it's Mick Jagger singing. Many of the shared videos have tagged The Rolling Stones.

As for how people found the record, the website for The Cockroaches includes a photo of the vinyl release, which displayed GPS coordinates when flipped over, presumably indicating where the record could be purchased.

Prior to the release, The Cockroaches did drop a teaser the song on their Instagram account, and in the snippet you can clearly hear Jagger's voice.

The most recent official Rolling Stones release is the 2023 album Hackney Diamonds. According to the U.K. Times, "Rough and Twisted" is a precursor to an upcoming new Stones album, which is reportedly due out in July.

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