The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood to open for Eric Clapton at royal family’s Sandringham estate

Ronnie Wood has booked a new live gig.

The Rolling Stones rocker and his band have been announced as a special guest for Eric Clapton's Aug. 23 concert at the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. The show will also feature Andy Fairweather Low and The Low Riders and U.K. blues rock artist Will Wilde.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now.

Wood's solo music career was celebrated in 2025 with the release of the box set Fearless: Anthology 1965-2025, which featured not only selections from his solo career, but important tracks from his work with The Stones, Faces, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Lane and The Jeff Beck Group.

The last time Wood was on stage with The Rolling Stones was back in July 2024. He has performed live several times since then, making a surprise appearance at Paul McCartney's December 2024 concert at London's O2 Arena and joining Stewart at the Glastonbury Festival in June.

