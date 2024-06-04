The Rolling Stones offer two tour debuts at Orlando Hackney Diamonds tour stop

The Rolling Stones brought their Hackney Diamonds tour to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on Monday, and fans attending the show were treated to two tour debuts.

According to setlist.fm, the band performed "She's a Rainbow" from Their Satanic Majesties Request for the first time on the trek, which was the fan-voted song of the night, beating out "Bite My Head Off," "Out of Control" and "Rocks Off."

The night's other tour debut was the Sticky Fingers track "Dead Flowers," which featured special guest Tyler Childers, the night's show opener.

The rest of the set was filled with usual fan favorites, including "Start Me Up," "You Can't Always Get What You Want," "Sympathy for the Devil," "Honky Tonk Woman," "Gimme Shelter," "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."



"Amazing night in Florida! Thank you Orlando," The Stones shared on Instagram after the show. "Special thanks to @timmytychilders for joining on Dead Flowers!"

Next up, The Stones bring the tour to Atlanta on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

