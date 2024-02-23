The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger shares his workout playlist

ABC/ Craig Sjodin

By Jill Lances
There’s no doubt Mick Jagger is in great shape, especially for 80, and now The Rolling Stones frontman is giving fans some insight into how he stays that way.

The rocker has just shared his workout playlist for Apple Music's Music That Moves Me series, including tunes by Prince, Marvin Gaye and Daft Punk.

“Sometimes I like to exercise in silence other times I like to be in the gym with Mozart,” Jagger shares, “but most of the time I like to exercise to music like this.”

The Stones are represented on the list with their Hackney Diamonds track "Mess It Up," with the Jagger solo tune "God Gave Me Everything" also part of the playlist. Mick also likes to work out to songs like "Erotic City" by Prince, "Got To Give It Up, Pt 1" by Gaye, "Don't You Want Me" by The Human League, The 1975's "Sex," "There Was A Time" by James Brown & The Famous Flames and "Rockafella Skank" by Fatboy Slim.

And Jagger is going to need to step up his exercise routine because he's got some big shows to get ready for. The Rolling Stones kick off their Hackney Diamonds tour on April 28 in Houston, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

