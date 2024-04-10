The Rolling Stones look back at first concert in China

The Rolling Stones are looking back at their first performance in China with a new video set to premiere on YouTube April 11 at 8 a.m. ET.

The band just shared a trailer for From London to Shanghai - The Rolling Stones' Historic Concert to the Other Side of the World, which appears to document what it took to put on their April 2006 concert at the Shanghai Grand Theatre.

The video will feature interviews with The Stones’ longtime production manager Dale “Opie” Skjerseth, as well as the godfather of Chinese rock, Cui Juan, who opened the show and joined the band for “Wild Horses.”

The trailer notes that ahead of the show the band was given a list of songs they couldn’t play, including “Brown Sugar” and “Honky Tonk Woman,” with Mick Jagger noting that “Beast of Burden” and “Let’s Spend The Night Together” were also on the list. They were, however, allowed to play “B****,” with the video showing a clip of the performance.

The Stones’ first concert in China was part of their A Bigger Bang tour. They had originally planned to play China three years earlier, but those shows didn’t happen because of the SARS epidemic. They have since returned to China, playing the Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Arena in 2014.

And speaking of The Rolling Stones on tour, the band will kick off the Hackney Diamonds tour on April 28 in Houston, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

