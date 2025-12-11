The Rolling Stones & Fatboy Slim officially release ‘Satisfaction Skank’

The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards, right, and Ronnie Wood perform during their Hackney Diamonds tour at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

The Rolling Stones have teamed with DJ producer Fatboy Slim for an official mash-up of their 1965 classic "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and Fatboy Slim's 1998 track "The Rockafeller Skank."

"Satisfaction Skank" is out now via digital outlets, with the artists also releasing an official video for the track.

"Big thanks to @therollingstones for just being the Rolling Stones (…and also for making this happen)," Fatboy Slim wrote on Instagram.

While this is the first official release of the song, the mash-up certainly isn’t new. An unofficial version of the remix has been circulating during DJ sets and on bootleg recordings for years, but had been kept from official release because The Stones' management wouldn’t agree to let the “Satisfaction” sample be used.

