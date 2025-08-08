The Rolling Stones debut Pressed and Poured set in honor of National Vinyl Record Day

The Rolling Stones perform during the final night of the Hackney Diamonds '24 Tour at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena on July 21, 2024 in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Aug. 12 is National Vinyl Record Day, and to celebrate The Rolling Stones are offering fans a unique collectible.

In connection with their Crossfire Hurricane Rum, The Stones have debuted what they’re calling a Pressed and Poured set, which includes a vinyl Stones record, a full-sized bottle of Crossfire Hurricane and a limited-edition Rolling Stones pourer, which features their iconic lips logo.

The set is described as "a collector’s dream that brings music and spirit together in one unforgettable drop."

The sets are currently available to order at CrossfireHurricane.com and will ship at the end of August, early September.

The Rolling Stones debuted Crossfire Hurricane in 2023. It was described as a blend of rums from Jamaica, Barbados and the Dominican Republic that is aged in oak barrels. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards called it a "tribute to the islands that have inspired us for decades."

