A Rolling Stones collectible mini turntable to be released for Record Store Day

(L-R) Ron Wood, Steve Jordan, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform onstage at SoFi Stadium on July 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Fans of The Rolling Stones are going to want to get their hands on a unique collectible that will be available for Record Store Day this spring.

Crosley Radio, a founding sponsor of Record Store Day, is set to release The Rolling Stones RSD3 Mini Turntable, a limited-edition, fully functioning turntable dedicated to the legendary band. The collectible is decorated with exclusive Rolling Stones artwork and comes with a matching storage crate that can hold up to 16 3-inch records.

The turntable also includes six 3-inch singles -- “Get Off of My Cloud,” “Play With Fire,” “Heart of Stone,” “Mother’s Little Helper” “Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby Standing in the Shadow?” and “Honky Tonk Woman” –- all featuring reproductions of their original picture sleeves.

"We're thrilled to add this Rolling Stones product to our exclusive Record Store Day releases," said Crosley Radio President Keith Starr. "Combining Crosley's passion for records with the band's legendary legacy creates a collectible we know fans will be excited to spin."

The mini turntable has regular turntable features like a headphone jack, adjustable pitch control and more, and also gives music fans the ability to stream vinyl using external speakers with a Bluetooth transmitter.

It will be available at independent record stores on April 18.

This isn't the first mini-turntable Crosley has released for Record Store Day. In 2024, they released a Beatles mini-turntable in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the band touching down in America.

