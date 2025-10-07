The Rolling Stones’ 'At The Max' concert film returning to IMAX theaters

(L - R) Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during the final night of the Hackney Diamonds '24 Tour at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena on July 21, 2024 in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

The Rolling Stones' '90s concert film, Rolling Stones - At The Max, is headed back to IMAX theaters. The movie was the first and only concert film shot with IMAX cameras. It was originally released in 1991.

The film features performances from the band's 1990 Urban Jungle tour of Europe, which was in support of their 19th studio album, Steel Wheels. It featured performances of such Stones classics as "Start Me Up," "Honky Tonk Woman," "You Can't Always Get What You Want," "Paint It Black," "Brown Sugar," "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and more.

Rolling Stones -  At The Max is set to return to IMAX theaters on Dec. 10. Tickets for the screenings go on sale Oct. 23.

