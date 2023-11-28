The Rolling Stones are not a big enough draw for Prince William

While most people are dying to get their hands on tickets to The Rolling Stones' upcoming Hackney Diamonds tour, future King of England Prince William needs a bit of an incentive.

The British magazine Hello! reports that at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on November 27, William got to chatting with Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood. The rocker subsequently told the mag, "We were talking about the tour and I said 'Come on, you've got to come out on tour!' And we were talking about the new album and everything."

But Ronnie said the prince had a condition before he'd agree to attend, noting, "William said [he would] if we could get Taylor Swift there."

Wood said that when he informed William that Taylor had previously duetted with Stones frontman Mick Jagger — she joined the Stones onstage in 2013 and he joined her onstage in 2015 — William replied, "I'm there, then."

The Stones Tour '24 Hackney Diamonds, sponsored by AARP, kicks off Sunday, April 28, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and wraps Wednesday, July 17, at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. A presale for AARP members runs from Wednesday, November 29, to Thursday, November 30, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at therollingstones.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.