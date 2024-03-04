The Rolling Stones & AARP launch Hackney Diamonds tour sweepstakes

Courtesy of The Rolling Stones

By Jill Lances
The Rolling Stones are giving fans a chance to win a VIP experience to their upcoming Hackney Diamonds tour.

The trek is sponsored by AARP, and the Stones are teaming up with the organization for the over-50 crowd on a new sweepstakes in which winners will be flown to Las Vegas and set up with premium tickets to the band's May 11 concert at Allegiant Stadium.

Three grand prize winners will be chosen, with the prize also including a two-night hotel accommodation and a backstage meet and greet with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers.

The sweepstakes is only open to U.S. residents 18 or older, but all folks have to do is register for a chance to win. More info can be found at aarp.org/rockout.

The Rolling Stones will kick off their Hackney Diamonds tour on April 28 in Houston, Texas, with dates confirmed through July 17 in Santa Clara, California. A complete schedule can be found at rollingstones.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!