The Rolling Stones & AARP launch Hackney Diamonds tour sweepstakes

The trek is sponsored by AARP, and the Stones are teaming up with the organization for the over-50 crowd on a new sweepstakes in which winners will be flown to Las Vegas and set up with premium tickets to the band's May 11 concert at Allegiant Stadium.
The sweepstakes is only open to U.S. residents 18 or older, but all folks have to do is register for a chance to win. More info can be found at aarp.org/rockout.
The Rolling Stones will kick off their Hackney Diamonds tour on April 28 in Houston, Texas, with dates confirmed through July 17 in Santa Clara, California. A complete schedule can be found at rollingstones.com.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.