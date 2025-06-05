Roger Waters’ This Is Not A Drill concert coming to theaters in July

If you didn't get a chance to see Roger Waters' This Is Not A Drill tour, you now have another shot to experience it.

This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie is coming to theaters on July 23 and July 27, with tickets going on sale June 12 at RogerWaters.film.

The concert was recorded during the Pink Floyd rocker's May 25, 2023, show at O2 Arena in the Czech Republic. The show was part of Waters' "first ever Farewell Tour" and featured performances of 20 songs, including Pink Floyd classics like "Us & Them," "Comfortably Numb" and "Wish You Were Here." Waters also played a new song, "The Bar."

As a preview of what to expect, Waters has released a video of the "Wish You Were Here" performance.

But that's not all. Music from the film will be released on Aug. 1 in a variety of formats, including four-LP, two-CD, DVD, Blu-Ray and digital audio. It is available for preorder now.

Waters launched the This Is Not A Drill tour in the U.S. in July 2022. It consisted of 99 shows, wrapping in December 2023 in Quito, Ecuador.

