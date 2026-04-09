Roger Waters and son looking for singer to voice Pink Floyd tribute tour

Roger Waters and son Harry Waters attend the 'Roger Waters The Wall' premiere during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin . (Photo by Philip Cheung/Getty Images)

Roger Waters has announced that he and his son, Harry Waters, are looking for a singer who sounds like him to front a future Pink Floyd tribute tour.

The rocker revealed plans on social media for something called Legacy: A Pink Floyd Show, performed by the Harry Waters Band, with the tag line: "The Father's Legacy, the Son's Band."

But before the tour can happen, they apparently need to find a singer.

“My son @harrywatersmusic has put a great band and show together to go on the road next year to pay tribute to the music from the golden era of @pinkfloyd and maybe a couple of songs from my subsequent solo career,” Roger writes. “Harry’s band is missing one thing. The voice I had when I was young.”

“Back in the day, I could sing everything from the soft urgency of ‘Hello, is there anybody in there?’ from ‘Comfortably Numb’, to the high-pitched scream of ‘You know how I need you to beat to a pulp on a Saturday night’ from ‘Don’t Leave Me Now,’” he continues. “Can you do that? Are you that missing voice?”

He adds, “If you are, this is your chance. This is an open invitation to audition for Harry’s band. I’m serious.”

Submissions to be that voice are now open at HarryWaters.com, with a deadline of April 30. The site notes that the tentative plan is for touring to start in February 2027.

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