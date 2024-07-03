Roger Waters shoots down thought of a Pink Floyd reunion: “Whatever for?”

Pink Floyd fans who are holding out hope for a reunion are bound to be disappointed.

In a new interview with Reuters, Roger Waters was asked if there was any chance of him performing with his former Pink Floyd bandmates Nick Mason and David Gilmour again. He replied, "No, whatever for?" He added that "it's not in me."

Waters says he doesn’t “regret” their last reunion in 2005 at Live 8 in London, particularly because keyboardist Rick Wright was still alive at the time.

"We played reasonably well and the people liked it,” he said. “And so I'm really, really glad. Do I want to do anything like (it)? No, I don't, particularly as there's only three of us left alive."

Waters insists his feelings about a reunion have “nothing to do with any rancor or anything." Referring to his public spats with Gilmour, he notes, "David and I are very, very different people and that's okay."

Besides, Roger says he's "busy doing other things," including working on a new album, The Bar, and a memoir. He adds, "I'm a busy chap."

