Roger Waters says he’s not critical of David Gilmour’s Pink Floyd solos: “I’m a fan”

Roger Waters is setting the record straight regarding his feelings about former Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour's talent.

Waters shared a video of him answering a fan who asked if he'd ever shared his "opinions or criticisms" about Gilmour's solos on The Wall while they were in the studio recording it.

“Of course I expressed my opinions,” Waters said, “because I was producing the record and so was he." He added, “we would all stick our oar in.”

Waters then noted, “there’s an implication in this question that I’m somehow critical” of David’s playing but said that's not true.

"I like all of Gilmour's solos. I say so often. I say so, I believe, on the sleeve notes on the new record," he said, referring to The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, which he'll drop on October 6. "There's nothing wrong with Dave's solos. There's nothing wrong with his solos on The Wall or his solos on Animals or his solos on Dark Side of the Moon … or any of the work I did with him."

He adds, “I’m a fan. They’re great.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

