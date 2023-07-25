Roger Waters to perform 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux' live

Roger Waters is set to celebrate the release of his upcoming album The Dark Side of the Moon Redux with a live performance.

The album, Waters' reimagining of Pink Floyd's classic The Dark Side of the Moon, is dropping October 6; he'll play his version live at The London Palladium on October 8.

A ticket presale kicks off July 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general onsale set for July 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

In announcing The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, Waters said he felt that with the original album celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, it "deserves a reimagining."

“The message has stood the test of time, the concept has stood the test of time and it’s a really important thing,” he said, adding, it "seemed like a really good way to celebrate” the album’s anniversary.

The Dark Side of the Moon Redux is available for preorder now. It features reworkings of all the tracks on the original album. A double LP edition of the release will include a 13-minute bonus track titled "Original Composition," which was inspired by the rerecording.

