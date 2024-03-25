Roger Daltrey celebrated by Robert Plant, Eddie Vedder & more at Teenage Cancer Trust charity concert

Roger Daltrey’s 24-year tenure as curator of the Teenage Cancer Trust charity shows was celebrated Sunday, March 24, with a star-studded night of music at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Ovation, a Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs for TCT featured guest appearances by Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Stereophonics' Kelly Jones and Paul Weller, with all the artists coming out to join Daltrey for the night's encore of The Who's "Baba O'Riley."

"I'm not going away from the Teenage Cancer Trust," Daltrey said, according to Rolling Stone. "I've completed the job I set out to do. We're going to get curators to do a year rather than doing 20 years. Talk about nerve-racking."

The evening included a set by Daltrey, which included Pete Townshend’s “Let My Love Open The Door,” The Who’s “Squeeze Box” and solo tunes “After the Fire," "Giving It All Away" and “Without Your Love."

Vedder treated the crowd to two Pearl Jam tunes, “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town” and “Porch,” and brought out guests Simon Townshend, Glen Hansard and his daughter Eddie Vedder, while Robert Plant and Saving Grace’s set included one Led Zeppelin deep cut, “Friends.”

Teenage Cancer Trust is a nonprofit dedicated to providing specialized treatment and support for young people with cancer.

