Roger Daltrey receives his knighthood at Windsor Castle

The Who‘s Roger Daltrey has officially received his knighthood.

The rocker was recognized in June as a Knight Bachelor as part of the King’s Birthday Honours, and on Wednesday he was officially knighted by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.

Daltrey was recognized for his contributions to music and his charity work, including raising funds for causes like Teenage Cancer Trust, a nonprofit dedicated to providing specialized treatment and support for young people with cancer. Daltrey is a patron of the organization.

“It is a wonderful honour for me and especially for Teenage Cancer Trust,” Roger said in a statement when the honor was first announced. “I accept this award not only for myself but on behalf of all the unsung heroes who have given their energy towards making the Teenage Cancer Trust the success it has become.”

This isn’t the first time the 81-year-old Daltrey has been honored by the royal family. In 2004 he was recognized with a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his services to music, entertainment and charity.

