Roger Daltrey announces what may be his last solo tour of the US

While The Who may have said farewell to the U.S. with their 2025 tour, frontman Roger Daltrey isn’t giving up the road just yet.

The 82-year-old Daltrey just announced a run of solo U.S. shows — dubbed A Great Night Out — his first solo U.S. dates since his 2024 Semi-Acoustic summer tour.

“Well it's one more for the road,” says Daltrey. “After finishing The Who's final tour of the U.S., it's time for me as a solo artist to possibly do the same.”

“With my present [lineup] of nine musicians, I have this opportunity to see your beautiful country and enjoy the hospitality you have shown me over so many years,” he adds. “I'll be off the backing tracks and always searching for different soundscapes to present the songs. It's a lot of fun and gives me the chance to have a Great Night Out.”

The trek begins Aug. 23 in Mesa, Arizona, and includes three nights in Las Vegas at the Encore Theater, plus shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, New York’s Town Hall and more, before wrapping Sept. 29 in Medford, Massachusetts.

Ticket presales run from Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time to Thursday at 11:59 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates can be found at TheWho.com.

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