Rod Stewart celebrates son Liam’s wedding in Croatia

Rod Stewart was the proud pop when his son Liam married fiancée Nicole Artukovich.

"I'm immensely proud to have witness the beautiful wedding ceremony of my son Liam to his bride Nicole," Rod wrote on Instagram, alongside a family photo from the wedding. "What a wonderful union of The Stewart's and The Artukovich's. May they continue to find joy, love and laughter for as long as they may live and produce many more baby's to join their little 1 year old boy, Louie."



And it certainly looks like the wedding included quite a bash, with Liam sharing video on his Insta Story of the guests partying it up, with many of the men celebrating shirtless.

According to People, the wedding took place Friday, May 31, at the St. Ignatius Church in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The whole Stewart clan attended the celebration, including all seven of Liam's siblings. Rod and wife Penny Lancaster wore lavender to the affair, while Liam's mother, model Rachel Hunter, wore a blue dress.

Liam and Nicole got engaged in July 2023. They welcomed their first child, Louis, that May.

