Rod Stewart would prefer to front The Rolling Stones over The Beatles

In the ongoing debate of The Beatles versus The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart has picked sides.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 2, Rod was asked by U.K. pop star Robbie Williams which of the two legendary bands he would choose to front if he could — and Rod didn't have trouble deciding.

"Yeah, I would have liked to have fronted The Stones, you know, because they were a London band and we all loved them," Stewart said. He noted members of his own band, Faces, were big fans of The Stones' 1970 live album Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out.

"It was a big influence with us when we used to go onstage," he explained. "So definitely The Stones."

That influence certainly seemed to help Rod's Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood, who went on to become a member of The Stones.

Williams also asked Stewart to choose which other band from musical history he would want to front. He said that he "would have loved to have sung" with artists like Duke Ellington or Count Basie.

"Or maybe been the other half of Sam & Dave," he added, referring to the famed R&B duo. "You know, Sam & Rod."

Next up, Stewart is set to headline the Legends slot at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival on June 29. His tour returns to the U.S. on July 5 in Pittsburgh. A complete list of dates can be found at RodStewart.com.

