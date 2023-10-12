Rod Stewart refuses to play Saudi Arabia over treatment of women & LGBTQ+ community

Rod Stewart has revealed he refuses to perform in Saudi Arabia because of the nation's treatment of women and the LGBTQ+ community.

"I'm grateful that I have a choice whether or not to perform in Saudi Arabia. So many citizens there have extremely limited choices… women, the LGBTQ community, the press," he shared on Instagram. "I'd like my choice not to go … to shine a light on the injustices there and ignite positive change."

Along with his statement, Stewart linked to an article in The Mirror, which quoted a source who claimed Stewart had turned down huge sums of money to play shows in the nation, including an over $1 million offer to play in Qatar.

The insider noted, “Rod was determined to do the right thing and couldn’t accept the offer, no matter how much money was on the table. Some things are more important.”

