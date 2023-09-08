Rod Stewart likes his new signature whisky because "you don't screw up your face when you swallow it"

Rod Stewart recently launched his own brand of Scotch whisky, Wolfie's, in the U.K. and Europe, and he's about to bring it to his American fans, as well. And while it's not surprising Rod would have his own Scotch — he's very proud of his Scottish heritage, after all — it is surprising Rod would have a product he doesn't actually like.

"I was very ill on [whisky] it when I was 15 so I find it hard to drink," Rod tells Forbes. "Although this one it has a special taste to it. It's almost like ice cream and custard — it's just gorgeous. But I still prefer to drink mine as a martini."

In fact, Rod's favorite is an appletini, but he'll only drink after he gets offstage. "I can’t [drink] whisky martinis before [a show]," he says. "Alcohol is not great for the voice ... Usually, I’ll drink the whisky on a night off. "

And Rod says that while some women might think they don't like whisky, Wolfie's will change their minds.

"Obviously, everything in moderation but this ... is made for the gentle sex," Rod says. "I like it, so they might like it! That ice cream, custard, apple pie [taste] ... you don’t screw your face up when you swallow it."

Asked to share his best drinking memory, Rod mentions his tenure with Faces, a band that was notorious for their drunken antics.

"When I was in the Faces we used to have a bar on stage and a barman and a couple of women dressed up as schoolgirls going around serving," he recalls. "Wouldn't get away with that anymore."

But, "I’d like to have a bar on stage one day again."

