Rod Stewart adds six more shows to Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace

Rod Stewart is returning for more Las Vegas shows.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced six new dates for his The Encore Shows residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, running from Sept. 24 through Oct. 4.

A presale for tickets begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Stewart launched The Encore Shows on March 13, which was also his 200th residency show at the Colosseum. He was originally supposed to play his 200th show in August of 2024 as part of his Rod Stewart: The Hits residency, but had to cancel the show after he came down with strep throat.

Rod's next Vegas show is happening Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at RodStewart.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.