'Rockstar' Dolly Parton had “great fun” recording with Stevie Nicks & Debbie Harry

Dolly Parton is sharing some more behind-the-scenes tidbits about her upcoming rock album, Rockstar. While it's filled with all-star guests like Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Elton John, she tells HitsDailyDouble she had the most fun recording with Stevie Nicks and Debbie Harry.

Dolly and Stevie duet on Nicks’ "What Has Rock 'n' Roll Ever Done for You,” which Dolly calls a “performance piece” that Stevie “had never put on a record but had always wanted to.”

“When we got in the studio, it was just fun, because we kinda ad-libbed at the front and on the end,” she says. “I like those kinda loose songs, because I’ve always been a performer and entertainer, and there’s a lot to be said when you can hear the fun.”

Dolly recorded Blondie's "Heart of Glass" with Harry, with Dolly noting it was "great fun." "She came down, and we got to know each other quite a bit," she says. "She is just the sweetest people, so good."

Rockstar also includes Dolly covering Lynyrd Skynyrd's classic "Freebird," which features Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle. Dolly also got permission from the late Ronnie Van Zant's widow to include his vocals on the track, making the song extra special.

“That’s not going to be on the Lynyrd Skynyrd record, only the version we did. She allowed that, and I was so happy we got to use his real voice,” Dolly says. “It made it so special. I get chills every time I hear it.”

Dolly Parton's Rockstar drops November 17. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.