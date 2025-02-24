Rockers neil young and the chrome hearts announce dates for the love earth world tour

courtesy of Live Nation
By Jill Lances

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer neil young and his new band the chrome hearts are hitting the road this summer.

They just announced dates for the love earth world tour, which will hit Europe, the U.K., the U.S. and Canada.

The tour kicks off June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden. It hits the U.S. Aug. 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the tour wrapping with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

Neil Young Archives members will get a first crack at tickets starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. for U.S. shows. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at neilyoungarchives.com.

Young and the chrome hearts – made up of Micah Nelson on guitar and vocals, Spooner Oldham on Farfisa organ, Corey McCormick on bass and vocals and Anthony LoGerfo on drums – released their first song together, "big change," in January. In early February Young announced that their first album is complete, sharing that he hopes to have it out in April.

