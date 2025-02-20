Rock for Ronnie 2025 benefit concert scheduled for May

The 2025 Rock for Ronnie benefit concert, held in memory of late metal icon Ronnie James Dio, has been announced.

The show takes place May 18 at the Autry Museum in Los Angeles' Griffith Park. Sebastian Bach will headline.

"The Autry Museum park is a beautiful setting for Rock for Ronnie with plenty of room for the event to grow in future years," says Ronnie's widow, Wendy Dio. "It will be an exciting afternoon for the whole family."

Rock for Ronnie benefits the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, which also hosts the annual Bowl for Ronnie charity celebrity bowling tournament.

Dio died in 2010 of stomach cancer.

