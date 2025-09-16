Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason announces retirement from touring

Dave Mason, best known for his work with Traffic, has announced his retirement from touring after 60 years in the business.

The 79-year-old artist says “ongoing health challenges” are the reason behind his “difficult decision” to give up the road.

In September 2024, Mason canceled his Traffic Jam tour due to an urgent heart condition. He was supposed to launch a new tour in July, but canceled that as well because he needed time to recover from an infection he developed in March.

“He retires from touring a happy man with a heart full of gratitude to his band members, business colleagues, and especially his legions of fans who made his life one of deep satisfaction and fulfillment,” reads the press release announcing his retirement. “The immensity of his joy remains solid as he steps back from the stage.”

Mason is one of the founding members of Traffic, which he formed in April 1967 with Jim Capaldi, Steve Winwood and Chris Wood. He wrote their hit "Feelin' Alright?," which has been covered by a variety of artists, most notably Joe Cocker. He also had a solo hit with 1977's "We Just Disagree," which peaked at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Mason has also had a successful career as a session musician and appeared on well-known albums by artists like Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison, Paul McCartney and Wings, The Rolling Stones and more.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 as a member of Traffic.

But just because Mason's retiring doesn’t mean this is the last we’ll hear from him. He’s got an upcoming children’s book and is also “culling over unreleased tracks from his 60-year career of live performances.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.