Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024: Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner & more inducted

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony took place Saturday in Cleveland and streamed live on Disney+.

Ozzy Osbourne was enshrined in the Rock Hall for the second time, after previously being inducted in 2006 with Black Sabbath. Jack Black did the inducting honors, and Ozzy, who has been dealing with various health issues over the past couple years, took the stage in a giant, demon-adorned throne.

While the Prince of Darkness didn't perform, he did yell the iconic "All aboard!" opening for his song "Crazy Train," which was then sung by Tool's Maynard James Keenan, backed by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and producer Andrew Watt, as well as a guitar solo from Wolfgang Van Halen.

Smith, Trujillo and Watt were then joined by Jelly Roll and Ozzy's longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde for "Mama, I'm Coming Home," and Billy Idol for "No More Tears."

Dave Matthews Band was inducted by Julia Roberts, who starred in the DMB video for the song "Dreamgirl." The jam outfit performed their songs "Ants Marching," "Crash into Me," "So Much to Say" and "Too Much."

Matthews delivered a speech thanking DMB's notoriously devoted fans and band members past and present before closing the night with a cover of Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House."

Foreigner was inducted into the Rock Hall by former Valen Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar. Guns N' Roses shredder Slash and Chad Smith joined members of the current touring incarnation of Foreigner, while Demi Lovato, Hagar and Kelly Clarkson sang "Feels Like the First Time," "Hot Blooded" and "I Want to Know What Love Is," respectively, the last of which also featured original vocalist Lou Gramm.

As previously reported, guitarist Mick Jones, who has Parkinson's disease, did not attend the ceremony, and neither did drummer Dennis Elliott. Jones' daughter gave a speech on his behalf, followed by remarks by Gramm.

The Who's Roger Daltrey inducted Peter Frampton, and Bryan Adams also called in from a concert to congratulate him.

Frampton, who has the degenerative muscle disease inclusion body myositis, performed while seated, delivering renditions of "Something's Happening" and a particularly shred-heavy version of "Do You Feel Like We Do" alongside Keith Urban.

Influential proto-punk outfit MC5 and late "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett were both inducted with the Musical Excellence Award. They were honored with speeches by Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and James Taylor, respectively.

The other inductees included Cher, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & the Gang, Mary J. Blige, Dionne Warwick, Norman Whitfield, Big Mama Thornton, John Mayall and Alexis Korner.

On Jan. 1, ABC will air the special 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring performance highlights.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.