Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2023 inductee exhibit

Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Josh Johnson

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has opened a new exhibit honoring the 2023 inductees in its Cleveland museum.

The display includes a variety of artifacts related to Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie NelsonThe Spinners and Musical Excellence honoree Bernie Taupin.

It will remain open over the next year and will close ahead of the 2024 induction ceremony.

The 2023 induction ceremony takes place Friday, November 3, in Brooklyn, New York, and will stream live on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

