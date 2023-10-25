Robert Plant’s “Stairway to Heaven” raised big bucks for cancer treatment charity

Over the weekend, Robert Plant performed the Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway to Heaven" for the first time in 16 years. You may be wondering why he finally decided to resurrect the tune. Well, it turns out that one song raised a lot of money for charity.

Plant performed "Stairway" at a charity concert put on by former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor for The Cancer Awareness Trust, where Taylor is receiving lifesaving targeted treatment for stage 4 prostate cancer. According to Kenwyn House, who played guitar that evening, Plant agreed to perform the song after a request came in from a big donor.

"Someone bid a huge amount of money for him to sing this song," House told the fan site Led Zeppelin News. "There is a good circle of karma around it. That raised a six-figure sum for the charity, that one song."

The last time Plant performed "Stairway" was December 10, 2007, at the Ahmet Ertegun tribute concert in London, which was also the last time Zeppelin members Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones performed together. They were backed on drums by Jason Bonham, son of their late drummer John Bonham.

