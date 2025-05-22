Robert Plant supports Bruce Springsteen's onstage comments

Robert Plant is the latest rocker to express his support for Bruce Springsteen, whose onstage comments during his shows in Manchester, England, have drawn the ire of President Donald Trump.

In fan-shot footage of his May 18 show in Finland with the band Saving Grace, Plant tells the crowd, "Right now in England, which is where we come from ... Bruce Springsteen's touring right now in the U.K. And he's putting down some really serious stuff. So tune in to him."

Plant continued, "And let's all hope that we can be ..." — the cue for the band to kick into the Led Zeppelin song "Friends."

Following Springsteen's anti-Trump administration comments onstage in Manchester, the president attacked him on Truth Social and called for an "investigation" into whether Springsteen, Bono, Oprah and Beyoncé had been paid to endorse Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. The celebrities have denied this.

On May 20, Neil Young supported Springsteen in a message on his website in which he told Trump, "STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING. Think about saving America from the mess you made. Taylor Swift is right. So is Bruce. You know how I feel. You are more worried about yourself than AMERICA."

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder also spoke out in support of Springsteen during a recent concert.

In other Robert Plant news, he appears on a new album of cover songs by former The Jam frontman Paul Weller. Find El Dorado, which includes Weller's versions of songs by The Kinks, Bee Gees and Richie Havens, is out July 25.

