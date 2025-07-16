Robert Plant to release first album with Saving Grace; announces U.S. tour dates

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has been touring with the acoustic band Saving Grace for several years, and now he's ready to put out his first album with them.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to release Saving Grace on Sept. 26, which has him backed by drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, bango and string player Matt Worley and cellist Barney Morse Brown, and joined by vocalist Suzi Dian.

“We laugh a lot, really. I think that suits me. I like laughing,” Plant says of working with Saving Grace. “These are sweet people and they are playing out all the stuff that they could never get out before. They have become unique stylists and together they seem to have landed in a most interesting place.”

The album, which Plant describes as "a song book of the lost and found," was recorded between April 2019 and January 2025. It has them covering songs by Memphis Minnie, Bob Mosley of Moby Grape, Blind Willie Johnson and more.

The first track released from the record is a reimagined version of "Everybody's Song," originally recorded by the indie rock band Low. It is now available via digital outlets.

Saving Grace is available for preorder now.

While Plant has been touring with Saving Grace since 2019, they're now set to bring their show to the U.S. for the very first time. They've just announced a fall tour set to kick off Oct. 30 in Wheeling, West Virginia, wrapping Nov. 22 in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be found at RobertPlant.com.

