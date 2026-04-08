Robert Plant honored with the Record Store Legend award

Record Store Day is happening later this month, and ahead of the annual celebration of independent record stores, Robert Plant has been honored with the Record Store Legend award.

The award honors the Led Zeppelin frontman for his "lasting impact on music around the world" as well as his support for new artist and record stores," according to a post on the Record Store Day's Instagram.

Plant was on hand for the unveiling of a special plaque to mark the honor at Spillers Records in Cardiff, Wales, the world’s oldest record store.

“Record stores have always been a part of my life. For me, once you get to the physical record it’s because you really want to know and be a part of what the artist was considering,” said Plant. “And I know, as a guy who’s been making records since 1966, people want to take home something very special, to enjoy all the elements of what an artist has put together. We want a connection between the music and the art of the whole thing.”

Record Store Day is happening April 18. Plant, with his band Saving Grace and singer Suzi Dian, is set to release a four-track EP, Saving Grace: All That Glitters, this year.

Elton John was the first recipient of the Record Store Legend award in 2017; The Smiths' Johnny Marr was honored with the award in 2025.

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