Robbie Robertson’s memoir returns to the bestseller list

The Band's Robbie Robertson certainly lived an interesting life, and after news of his death hit this week, evidently a lot of people realized they wanted to learn more about it.

Variety reports that the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's memoir, Testimony, is back on top of the bestseller list.

Released in 2017, Robertson spent five years writing Testimony, which covers his upbringing in Toronto and his musical journey, which begins at 16. He writes about touring with Bob Dylan in 1966, his time in The Band, the group's breakup following their The Last Waltz concert and more.

As the description notes, “Above all, it's the moving story of the profound friendship between five young men who together created a new kind of popular music.”

Robertson died Wednesday, August 9, after a long illness. He was 80.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.