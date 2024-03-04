Robbie Robertson honored with Icon Award at the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

The late Robbie Robertson was honored with the Icon Award at the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, which took place Saturday, March 3, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Robertson, who passed away in August, was celebrated for his contribution to both music and film.

According to Billboard, Margo Price was joined by Robert Randolph and Jairus Mozee for a tribute to Robertson, performing "Evangeline," while Rocco DeLuca and Johnny Sheppard performed "They Don't Live Long" from Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Robertson is nominated for an Oscar this year for his score for Killers of the Flower Moon. The score is one of several projects he and Scorsese worked on together, including movies like Gangs of New York, Raging Bull, Casino and The Color of Money as well as the concert documentary The Last Waltz, featuring Robbie's group The Band.

