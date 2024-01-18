Robbie Robertson earns BAFTA nod for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

By Jill Lances

The late Robbie Robertson is once again being recognized for his work on Martin Scorsese'Killers of the Flower Moon.

Nominees for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards have just been announced, and Robertson has earned a nod in the Original Score category, where he'll compete against the scores for OppenheimerPoor ThingsSaltburn and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Robertson, who passed away in August at the age of 80, previously earned nods for Best Score at the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics Choice Awards. In both cases, he lost to Oppenheimer's Ludwig Göransson. Robbie's also on the shortlist for an Oscar nomination.

Winners will be announced at the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, taking place February 18.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!