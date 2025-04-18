Rob Halford & Alice Cooper booked for November Rock & Roll Fantasy Camp

Judas Priest's Rob Halford and Alice Cooper are set to take part in an upcoming Rock & Roll Fantasy Camp, dubbed Welcome to My Rock Camp, Nov. 13-16 in Phoenix.

The camp gives everyday musicians the chance to perform alongside the rock legends. There will also be Q&As, master classes, jam sessions and more, with counselors like former Black Sabbath drummer Vinny Appice, Megadeth's David Elefson, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Bumblefoot and more.

Both Halford and Cooper have taken part in Rock & Roll Fantasy Camp before and shared in a documentary about the camp why they like the experience.

“When I went to the fantasy camp, it was interesting to me. If a guy works a normal, stressful job, it gives him something to look forward to. It’s cool," said Cooper. Halford noted, “It took me back to when I first started in the early days. It’s music in its most honest format. Looking forward to another good bashing of the rock camp.”

In addition to the camp experience, attendees can add on the exclusive opportunity to golf with Cooper during his upcoming charity tournament.

Registration information can be found at rockcamp.com.

Halford and Cooper will be spending a lot of time together in 2025. Cooper and Judas Priest are set to kick off a North American tour on Sept. 16 in Biloxi, Mississippi. For the full list of dates visit JudasPriest.com or AliceCooper.com.

