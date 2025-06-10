Ringo Starr’s 'Octopus’ Garden' inspires new Earth Day merch collection

Beatles legend Ringo Starr has teamed with Earth Day Network for a new merch collection to coincide with World Oceans Day.

The black-and-white collection takes inspiration from Ringo’s classic tune "Octopus’ Garden" and features an octopus, in a garden, of course, with the tag line, "An octopus’ garden needs clean water."

The collection includes a T-shirt, sweatshirt, hat, framed print and tote bag. According to the organization, "each piece is a reminder that clean water matters – for the octopus, the oceans and all of us."

The items are available to order from now until July 7, which is Ringo's 85th birthday. Proceeds from sales will go to the nonprofit EarthDay.org, which is dedicated to promoting environmental education, conservation and action.

