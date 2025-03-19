Ringo Starr’s kids are ‘fed up’ with him talking about retirement

Ringo Starr's kids are sick of hearing him talk about retirement, because they know he has no plans to follow through.

"Sometimes when I finish a tour, I'm like, 'That's the end for me.' And all my children say, 'Oh, dad, you've told us that for the last 10 years.' And they get fed up with me," the 84-year-old rocker tells People.

Ringo has three children with his late ex-wife Maureen.

“I do feel, ‘Oh, that’s got to be enough,’ and then I get a phone call: ‘We’ve got a few gigs if you’re interested.’ Okay, we’re off again!”

And Ringo, who released the new country album Look Up in January, is ready to be off yet again.

He's set to kick off a new tour with his All-Starr Band -- Toto's Steve Lukather, Men at Work's Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson -- June 12 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Dates are confirmed through June 25 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

They’ll also return to Las Vegas this fall, with dates at the Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort starting Sept. 17 and wrapping Sept. 24.

A complete list of dates can be found at RingoStarr.com.

