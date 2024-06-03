Ringo Starr visits 'The Beatles LOVE' ahead of show’s closure

ABC/Heidi Gutman

By Jill Lances

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band recently played several dates in Las Vegas, and while in Sin City the rocker and his band paid a visit to the Cirque du Soleil show The Beatles LOVE.

Video posted to Ringo's Instagram shows him and his bandmates posing for photos with the performers, as they all hold up peace signs.

"Wow, what a great night Ringo and the all starrs at the love show in Vegas," read the post, noting they "all had a good time." It also reminded fans that LOVE is set to close on July 6, adding, "Get your tickets now peace and love."

The Beatles LOVE is closing after an 18-year run at The Mirage, ahead of the hotel's transformation into the new Hard Rock Las Vegas. The show opened in 2006, featuring a soundtrack produced and mixed by The Beatles' original producer, George Martin, and his son Giles Martin.

More than 11.5 million people have taken in the show, which combined the band's music with aerial artistry, colorful visuals and high-energy choreography. More info about tickets can be found at cirquedusoleil.com/beatles-love.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

