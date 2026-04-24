Ringo Starr takes a journey on the 'Long Long Road' with new album

Ringo Starr's new album, Long Long Road, which has roots in country and Americana, is out today.

It's the second straight album he’s done with producer T Bone Burnett. At a recent listening party in Los Angeles, Ringo said Burnett made making the album easy, noting, "There's a lot of great players in Nashville, and he knows most of them."

Ringo said Burnett would send him "tracks with some meat on" them, and he would send back his drum and singing parts. Then Burnett would "complete the deal," which Ringo describes as “a great way of working."

And it was just as easy for Burnett, who said he’s been listening to Ringo play drums for so long that “his feel is in my DNA at this point. It's in my cells, you know.”

“I've always thought of him as a Texas musician because he played so Texas," he added. "He's the swinginest drummer in the history of the United Kingdom. I can tell you that.”

Ringo said the title of the album represents "the road I’ve taken," adding, “You know all of those stop marks on your walk of life, it’s so far out."

He said that the title track "is me going through my things about my life." And while he said some of it may have been bad, most of it wasn’t.

"I've been a lucky human being," he said. "I got to do what I love to do."

Long Long Road is the follow-up to Ringo's 2025 country-inspired album, Look Up. It features guest appearances by Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle and Sarah Jarosz.

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