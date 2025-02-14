Ringo Starr special, 'Ringo & Friends at the Ryman', to premiere in March

Back in January Ringo Starr headlined two nights at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, joined by a lineup of all-star guests. Soon folks at home are going to get to see what went down.

The previously announced Ringo & Friends at the Ryman special will debut March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Taped on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15, the special has Ringo performing with such artists as Sheryl Crow, Jack White, Brenda Lee, Mickey Guyton, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Emmylou Harris, The War and Treaty and more.

The special will include performances of Beatles classics, Ringo solo hits and songs from Ringo's recently released country album, Look Up, which was produced by T Bone Burnett. It will also include Ringo discussing the influence country music has had on his life and career, with the guests also sharing stories of how Ringo has influenced their music.

“It is always a thrill to play the Ryman and this time we are going country!” Ringo shared. “T Bone has put together a great show. It was two nights of peace, love and country music.”

The special also featured an all-star performance of the Beatles classic “With A Little Help From My Friends,” with proceeds from the song benefiting California wildfire relief efforts.

