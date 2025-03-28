Ringo Starr releases all-star ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ to benefit LA wildfire relief efforts

Ringo Starr has released an all-star rendition of The Beatles' classic "With A Little Help From My Friends," with proceeds going to help California wildfire relief efforts.

The song was recorded live during Ringo's January shows at the Ryman Auditorium. It features the superstar guests who joined him for the concerts, including Sheryl Crow, The White Stripes' Jack White, Mickey Guyton, Emmylou Harris, Brenda Lee and Billy String.

"With A Little Help My Friends" is available now via digital outlets. Starr will donate 100% of the song's proceeds from now until March 27, 2026, to the American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity ReBUILD LA.

“I love LA and have lived there for many years, and while we were recording this in Nashville, many of us had family and friends who were dealing with the wildfires in Los Angeles,” said Ringo. “It was so great performing this song with these incredible artists and we all wanted to do something to help. I think the song says it all really, 'With A Little Help From My Friends' and we send it to all those affected by the fires with Peace and Love.”

The two-hour special Ringo & Friends at the Ryman, filmed during his two-night stand in Nashville, aired in early March on CBS. It is now streaming on Paramount+.

Next up, Ringo and his All-Starr Band are set to kick off a new tour on June 12 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. They'll also return to Las Vegas this fall, with dates at the Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort starting Sept. 17 and wrapping Sept. 24.

A complete list of dates can be found at RingoStarr.com.

