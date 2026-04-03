Ringo Starr releases new take on ‘Choose Love’ from upcoming album, 'Long Long Road'

Ringo Starr has released a second track from his upcoming country-inspired album, Long Long Road.

The latest is "Choose Love," described as a "fresh take" on the title track of Ringo's 2005 album. The new version features vocal harmonies from rocker St. Vincent.

"Choose Love" is now available via digital outlets.

Long Long Road, described as having "roots in Country and Americana," will be released April 24. It is Ringo's second album with producer T Bone Burnett, following 2025's Look Up. Ringo previewed the record at a listening party in Los Angeles Thursday, with stars like Sean Penn, Jeff Bridges and John Mellencamp in attendance.

Long Long Road is available for preorder now.

Ringo and his All-Starr Band — Toto's Steve Lukather, Men At Work's Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson — are set to hit the road this spring, starting May 28 in Temecula, California, and wrapping June 14 in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be found at RingoStarr.com.

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